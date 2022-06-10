The June Telescope Tyres & Batteries / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal for 2022 was contested on Saturday with our daily sponsor being SafeTasks QRS Group, many thanks to them for their ongoing support of the PGC.
A good turnout of 78 players hit off on a course that was playing long due the dampness and overnight rain plus there was a heavy fog for the early morning players.
In A grade, Aaron Wilkie showed his class to record a 2 over 73 off the stick to win by a convincing stroke from Anthony Riach and Jack Elliott.
There was no missing that these are three of the longest hitters in the club and the course conditions definitely suited their game, but they still had to hit it straight and get full value from their short irons and putts.
The surprise package came from David Stevenson, who returned a solid 78 off the stick. In the nett event David turned the tables to finish with a 69 score and take the prize from Aaron on 70 and Anthony on 72.
In B grade Robert Cheney took out both the scratch and the nett. Robert struck a fine 84 in the stroke to come in in front of Riann Nel on 86 and Peter Amor, Tony Hendry and Mick Smith all on 87. In the nett Robert's 70 trumped Riann on 72 and Mick on 74.
In the C grade Mark Wright came up on top with a 94 stroke score a clear 4 strokes in front of John Fowler.
In the nett Gordon Pritchard shot a 73 nett to beat Mark on a countback with John a stroke back.
In the Wally Norman medal Tony Hendry's 72 nett score was the winner on the day. In the Griffins Leading Edge Putting competition Jack Elliott got the chocolates with 26 on a countback.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st Tony Hendry at 127cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Riann Nel at 293cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th by Aaron Wilkie at 172cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th not won, the Harvey Norman 11th David Speakman at 165cm, the Westlime 15th by Max Keith at 315cm and the Central West Glass 18th by Max Keith at 22cm. So that meant that Aaron Wilkie at 172cm won the lucrative 6th hole on Saturday.
Ball winners were - Mel Matthews 70, Anthony Riach, Riann Nel, 72, Ian Phipps, Criag Matthews, Sam Standen, Mark Wright 73, Mick Smith, Max Keith, Peter Amor, John Fowler 74.
In conjunction with the Monthly Medal our first round of Handiskins was undertaken with 38 players. Mel Matthews having her initial run in the event won the day with 39 points followed in by David Stevenson and Aaron Wilkie on 38, then Robert Cheney and Riann Nel on 37 points. Riann also picked the nearest the pin on the 4th hole.
In the ladies events the Central West Glass Monthly Medal was held - thanks to Mick and Kim Horan, with Colleen Staples taking the top spot with 81 nett and also picking up the putting prize with 31 putts.
Next week is the 18 Hole Medley Par Event Sponsor - Col Fletcher Ford and Kia.
The Cooke Cup will be in conjunction and the third and final round of the Frank Donnelly Trophy will be held.
