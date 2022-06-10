Parkes ladies brave the cold for social bowls

A chocolate fix was just what was needed to coax the lady bowlers out onto the green for the opposite of a "Summer Roll" last Tuesday! Thanks, M & M, you've set the bar high for the social roster now!
Ground Control had a Picnic preparing the cold, wet greens for us. Thanks, fellas, they were almost in Mint condition!
Twelve of us trekked to the top green to play Rolo, aiming for a Bounty of Top Deck shots.
Frances Charlton (impressing the selectors)/Maria Willcockson/Liz Byrne were doing their best to Block the attack of Lynn Ryan/Maureen Miller/Rhona Went on the Rocky Road of Rink 15.
Team Went thought they were Smarties, scoring a 6 on the 9th end, only to be beaten by 6 on the very next end! The Smarties won by 2 after a Dream run at the finish.
When it came to the Crunch on Rink 16, there were more Snickers than Rolos happening!
Carol Reed/Lea Orr/Betsy Johnstone, not necessarily in that order, enjoyed much shared banter with Heather Harvey/Merilyn Rodgers/Elaine Miller, with everything coming up Roses on the final end, with a 13-all draw.
Once inside, Maureen, behind the bar, was left Twirling her thumbs as most of us opted for a hot drink before we Flaked.
Next Tuesday, June 14, will be our Pink Gala Day, with all proceeds going to Breast Care Nurses. Wear your pink mufti outfit and bring something to add to the shared luncheon table. Names will be drawn from a hat and there are prizes on offer! 10am start.
The lucky ladies playing the Club Championship Triples will need to wear their uniform - good luck to each of you, play will begin early for you.
Our Ladies Classic Triples Tournament will be held over the following weekend, June 17/18. Donations for the big beverage raffle will be accepted next Tuesday, thank you.
We appreciate the generous sponsorship cheque, presented to President Maureen by the Parkes Services & Citizens Club this morning.
Nominations are now open for the Club Championship Fours and will close June 28, with Round 1 to be played two weeks later.
Please read the board for future District and Club events, and please consider how you could contribute to our club by nominating for a board/committee position at our AGM - June 28. Many hands make light work!
Social Roster: Lynn Ryan
