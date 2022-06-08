Regional rugby league has a new-look competition this year but the annual long weekend contest we love is on this Sunday - and both sides are ready.
That's right: Parkes Spacemen take on Forbes Magpies at Pioneer Oval.
It's a game both clubs circle in the calendar early on. Worth two points just like every other round, but worth a bit more than that in the hearts of the Group 11 faithful.
First grade is scheduled to kick off at 2.30pm and Parkes captain coach Jack Creith reckons "it doesn't get better" with both hosts and visitors looking pretty good right now.
Creith will be watching from the sidelines after suffering a broken eye socket in the Spacies' victory over Dubbo Macquarie less than two weeks ago.
While he struggled a bit with the change in arrangements in the first half of Sunday's first grade game against Wellington, he can see this time as having its advantages.
"It's certainly different but it's also good," he said.
"Instead of being captain out on the field, playing, you can really have a good look at what's going on."
He's hoping that will pay dividends.
The Spacemen have been building with solid wins against Nyngan (40-16), Dubbo Macquarie (36-22) and Wellington (42-24).
"Not much has changed, we're sticking with it, knowing the results will come and that's certainly coming to fruition," Creith said.
"Our combinations are starting to come together.
"Forbes has had a good start to the year, they got a couple of good early wins, but I still say our side is the one to beat," he said.
"It'll be a good game."
At time of writing he was still waiting to finalise the side depending on injury, but Creith said the Spacies would put their best forward.
"Sammy Dwyer coming back for us last weekend was huge, you almost forget how good he is, then he gets out there and you wonder how we managed without him," he said.
Forbes First grade captain Nick Greenhalgh says the Magpies have had this fixture circled in the calendar, and they're building toward it.
He acknowledges his side is still working on combinations as well, "but I know the boys are pretty excited for this weekend," he said.
"Parkes is also coming into some form, so they're building for the game as well, and we're really looking forward to the challenge."
Forbes coach Cameron Greenhalgh says his side is focused in their preparations.
"We'll play physical footy," he said. "We pride ourselves on our on-line defence and they'll have to be really good to crack us."
Stake out your spot early, there should be great footy all day.
"The Parkes girls have always been strong so that will be a test for our girls, but the more our girls are playing the better they get," Cameron Greenhalgh said.
"Our 18s had a loss (against Nyngan) so they'll be looking to bounce back and I think they will.
"Our reserves are starting to play some pretty good footy, with some players who have had some time in first grade strengthening them."
At time of writing the forecast is for a top of 12 degrees on Sunday, so rug up!
But the message to fans is, be there.
