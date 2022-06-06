Parkes Champion-Post

Riverina MP Michael McCormack named Shadow Minister for International Development and the Pacific

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated June 7 2022 - 12:11am, first published June 6 2022 - 11:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POSITION: Michael McCormack, the Member for Riverina, has been given one of the six Nationals spots in the new-look shadow ministry. Picture: Madeline Begley

Riverina MP Michael McCormack has earned himself a spot on the new-look opposition front bench announced by the Coalition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.