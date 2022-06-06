Riverina MP Michael McCormack has earned himself a spot on the new-look opposition front bench announced by the Coalition.
The former deputy prime minister has been appointed Shadow Minister for International Development and the Pacific.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton announced the members of the shadow ministry on Sunday alongside newly-elected Nationals leader David Littleproud.
Under the new role, Mr McCormack will be scrutinising the work of Shortland MP Pat Conroy, who was named the Minister for International Development and the Pacific last week.
"I am pleased to serve the country and the Coalition in this role," Mr McCormack said.
"It is an important post, not only for our nation obviously but also closer to home, given Riverina and Central West's multiculturalism and the value our region places on the Pacific workforce in so many areas across the economy."
Farrer MP and deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley has picked up the shadow industry portfolio and will also become the opposition's spokesperson for women.
Nationals Senator Perin Davey will be the nation's new Shadow Minister for Water and Emergency Management
In a statement released shortly after the announcement, Senator Davey said she would be focusing on getting the government to deliver the Basin Plan without "selling out river communities" and urged the new Water Minister Tanya Plibersek to visit towns like Deniliquin.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
