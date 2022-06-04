Welcome to winter Parkes!
Some of us may have been a little unprepared for the icy blast that greeted us on Wednesday, the first day of winter.
A strong cold front and deep low-pressure system moved through south-east Australia on Monday, bringing a band of rain, damaging winds for some areas and a drop in temperature.
The air was that chilly, it had to have been snowing somewhere, and sure enough Orange had an overnight dusting of snow and temperatures no higher than 4.9 degrees all day.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) reported about five centimetres of snow was recorded in the Central Tablelands on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Over the first four days of winter, temperatures haven't gone above 13.3 degrees in Parkes.
It was 4.5 degrees on the first day of winter and the lowest has been 3.7 degrees, on Friday, according to the BoM weather station at the Parkes Airport.
It was a degree cooler in Forbes on the first day and temperatures didn't go above 13.8. Cowra was similar to us with 4.3 degrees on day one and a top of 12.1 over the last four days.
The frosty temps had us wondering whether we were off to a chillier than normal start to winter, so we compared the lowest temperatures from the first four days of June over the last five years.
According to the BoM, the first day of winter last year was colder in Parkes than this year, at 1.6 degrees. But the days that followed were 0.7 to five degrees warmer.
June 2020 had a much warmer start, its temperature on June 1 more than doubling this year's at 9.6 degrees.
But the coldest start was in 2019 at -0.5 degrees and three out of the first four days no warmer than 3.7.
2018 closely follows with a -0.1 degree start to winter, June 2 dropped to -2, June 3 was 2.2 degrees and June 4 was 1.6.
Overall, 2019 was the coldest June between 2018 and 2021 with an average daily minimum temperature at 2.7 degrees.
It's expected to be wet and cold in Parkes for the week ahead, with showers forecast every day until Friday.
Wednesday morning is predicted to be the coldest with a one degree start and each day only rising to between 10 to 14 degrees.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
