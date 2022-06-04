Parkes Champion-Post

Family remember husband and father Robert Kenneth "Weetbix" Wheatley

By Newsroom
Updated June 4 2022 - 6:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REMEMBERING DAD: The family of Kenneth Robert "Weetbix" Wheatley who lost his life in a truck and train collision 28 years ago, sons Anthony and Kallan, wife Lyn and daughter Shannara Wheatley, returned to the level crossing to erect a new memorial. Photo: JENNY KINGHAM

It was a sombre moment for the Wheatley family when they returned to the Welcome level crossing where their husband and father died 28 years ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.