It was a sombre moment for the Wheatley family when they returned to the Welcome level crossing where their husband and father died 28 years ago.
An collision between a semi-trailer and a train occurred on April 12, 1994 at the rail crossing five kilometres south of Parkes on the Newell Highway.
A south-bound b-double full of liquid tallow (animal fats) from Fletchers abattoirs at Dubbo ran into the 16th NGPF carriage on a Parkes-bound train pulling empty wagons.
The driver of the b-double was Kenneth Robert "Weetbix" Wheatley of Wagga.
His family returned to the Welcome rail crossing on Saturday, May 28, to remember their husband and father, erecting a roadside memorial to replace the cross that had been smashed when long grass hid it from roadside slashers.
The family, sons Anthony and Kallan, wife Lyn and daughter Shannara Wheatley, are pictured with the new memorial.
