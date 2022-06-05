Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes veteran golfers dominate twin town competition

June 5 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes golfers dominate twin town competition on home turf

Parkes players dominated the leader board in the twin-towns veteran's golf competition played at the Parkes course last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.