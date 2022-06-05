Parkes golfers dominate twin town competition on home turf

Parkes players dominated the leader board in the twin-towns veteran's golf competition played at the Parkes course last week.
Twenty-nine players braved the cool conditions and it was Rob Lea who won the day with a well compiled 35 points.
Lea had a point to spare from Phil Bishop and Tony Hendry with Bishop finishing runner-up on a countback.
In the twin-towns shield, best six scores from both teams - Parkes took the honours 200 points to Forbes' 179.
The A grade nearest-to-pins were won by David Harwood (Parkes) and Kim Herbert (Forbes), while John Fowler completed a good day for Parkes winning the B grade on the 11th hole.
Ball sweep winners were: Richard Hamilton, John Fowler, Tony Hendry, John Dwyer and Tom Delmenico (Parkes) and Forbes' Steve Edwards and Ted Morgan.
The encouragement award went to Barry Parker of Forbes.
