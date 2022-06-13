The Parkes and District Country Music Association will hold their next muster on Sunday, June 19, at 1pm in the starlight lounge at the Parkes Services Club.
Elisa Massari will be our featured performer, bringing along her own style of country music.
Advertisement
Listening to Elisa, you will find she is a seasoned performer of old and new with her own unique country vocals.
Seems like our Mother's Day muster was a long time ago where Rhonda Tomlinson from Dubbo was our featured performer.
Rhonda presented a beautiful repertoire of lovely old favourites including 'Chains from my heart', 'Single yellow rose', 'Heartache by the number', 'Honkytonk Angels', just to name a few. Always a pleasure to listen to and I'm sure our great audience very much enjoyed her performance.
As an added bonus for Mother's Day we had Stephen Cheney perform guest compere duties, which he juggled between band duties and his solo spots. So thankyou Stephen.
Rhonda was also supported on the day by several walk-up artists including Craig Manderson, Chris Gorton and Gary Hollier from Dubbo, Bill Little from Forbes, Jock and Lindy Charlton and Dale Cowell from Parkes, Narelle Sellick (a welcome visitor from Temora) and a surprise new performer with his "fiddle" Russell Cochran who's been hiding his talents right here in Parkes.
Thanks again to the guys and girls who perform band duties, Stephen, Pam, Lindy and Chooka.
Did you notice our usual drummer "The Silver Fox" Mr Brian Collits was missing in action and Gary Hollier from Dubbo was filling his shoes, with Jock taking over for a song or two.
Wishing Brian a speedy recovery after his unfortunate accident at home, leaving him with a leg injury that needs some special care and attention.
Thanks also to John D our stage hand who helps keep things running smoothly and Joy Rice on sound.
Several of our members attended the Dubbo Orana Muster in May and spent a very enjoyable afternoon in their company.
Just a quick reminder that our annual general meeting has been booked in to be held on Sunday, July 10 at 11am in the boardroom at the Parkes Services Club.
You do need to be a financial member of the Parkes and District Country Music Association to vote and accept any position on the committee, so don't forget to see Frances and renew your subscription.
The jobs are much less onerous these days since we don't have the massive task of organising a talent quest. Would love to see new faces with a fresh outlook among our committee.
Looking forward to catching up at our next muster with Elisa Massari as our featured artist on June 19, where it may be cold outside but will be warm and snug inside, enjoying the music and the comforts of the club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.