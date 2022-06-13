Parkes Champion-Post
Elisa Massari is guest performer at next Parkes Country Music Muster

By Christine Cox, Publicity Officer
June 13 2022 - 9:00pm
The Parkes and District Country Music Association will hold their next muster on Sunday, June 19, at 1pm in the starlight lounge at the Parkes Services Club.

