From the mayor's desk: new customer request system coming to Parkes Shire Council

Get your scrap together: Parkes Shire Council, in partnership with NetWaste, Orange City Council and Bathurst Regional Council has received an NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) combined grant of $40,000 to help households become top food waste recyclers.
This funding will see the Scrap Together campaign rolled out in Parkes where it will help residents understand what happens to food waste collected in their kerbside green lid bin and encourage them to use it well. For more information visit Council's website.
New customer service experience: Council is upgrading its Customer Request Management (CRM) system to improve the customer service experience.
From Monday 6 June 2022, residents will be able to report issues and raise requests online at any time from any device.
Customers will be able to track their request and receive updates as they progress. Stay tuned for more details in the coming week.
Have your say: Council is inviting submissions from the Parkes Shire community on several Integrated Planning and Reporting documents that are currently on public exhibition.
These documents form the framework between Council's main operating programs and plans. To have your say visit www.yoursay.parkes.nsw.gov.au
Are your carseats as safe as they should be? Parents and carers are encouraged to take advantage of the upcoming free child restraint checks being held on Tuesday 14 June 2022 at Lions Park from 11am to 3pm.
These free checks will be carried out by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters, ensuring your children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles. Bookings are essential, phone 6861 2364 to secure your place. Visit Council's website for more information.
COVID testing relocated: Council wishes to advise that the drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic has relocated to the carpark at the Parkes Water Treatment Plant, located at 124 Webb St. The clinic will continue operating Monday - Friday from 10am - 12pm as normal.
Heavy vehicle breakfast: Registration is now open for the Central West NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum.
This event will be held on Thursday 30 June 2022 from 6.30am at the Forbes Inn, in collaboration with Forbes Shire Council and Lachlan Shire Council. To register visit Council's website or Facebook page.
Long weekend road safety: A reminder that double demerits will be in force over the upcoming Long Weekend, from Friday 10 June and ending on Monday 13 June (inclusive).
As well as speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences, police will also be targeting the 'four Ds' of road users including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving. Please drive safely and take extra care on the roads.
