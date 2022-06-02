Parkes Champion-Post

Porter, Pritchard both in fine golf form as stableford goes to countback

By Peter Bristol
June 2 2022 - 12:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SWEET SHOT: Peter Picker putting on the Parkes golf course. Picture: JENNY KINGHAM

Eighty four players enjoyed a round of golf in the Riaz Dental sponsored Stableford event. Our thanks go out to Khazima and team for sponsoring the event again this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.