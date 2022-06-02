Porter, Pritchard both in fine golf form as stableford goes to countback

Eighty four players enjoyed a round of golf in the Riaz Dental sponsored Stableford event. Our thanks go out to Khazima and team for sponsoring the event again this year.
Chad Porter stepped back into the winner's spot with a solid 37 points but had to take it on a countback from Gordon Pritchard.
Advertisement
Chad has been getting a bit more time to hone his game with a few of the other football fraternity, so this has obviously helped and he would note the handicapper also gave him a deduction for next outing.
Gordon Pritchard has been taking all in front of him lately and the handicapper is waiting with bated breath every time his steps onto the first tee.
The chasers were many and those finishing just behind on 36 points were Rod Kiley, fresh from the Wyalong and Forbes Opens, Ryan Edwards, shaving a bit of the handicap, Jarrod Kemp at last finding some form and clubhouse Pro Jake O'Brien looking for some more finesse as he ventures off to conquer the Gold Coast courses. Interesting that only Jake and Chad broke the 80 handicap mark from the large field.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Anthony Riach at 389cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by not won, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Jake O'Brien at 137cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Chad porter at 240cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Wayne Powter at 336cm, the Westlime 15th by Joey Dwyer at 303cm and the Central West Glass 18th Steve Edmonds at 108cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Jacob O'Brien and jackpots to next week.
Ball winners were - Rod Kiley, Ryan Edwards, Jarrod Kemp, Jake O'Brien 36, Peter Amor, Peter Magill, 35, Peter Picker, Ben Howard, Chris Luke, Wayne Tucker 34, Trevor Chatman, Brian Hogan Snr, Troy Thomson, Jack Matthews 33.
This coming week is the Telescope Tyres & Batteries Monthly Medal Sponsor with daily sponsor the Safe Tasks Qrs Group with the Griffins Leading Edge Putting Competition and the Wally Norman Memorial. It is also the Fourth qualifying round of the Scratch Shootout. Also starting this week is the 2022 Handiskins competition.
Nominations are due for the Lachlan Valley District Pennants in Peak Hill on June 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.