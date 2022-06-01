Tennis with The Ace: zone squad stars are hard at work

Despite a chilly start to this week there's still plenty of tennis activity in action.
Six Parkes juniors were privileged to be involved in the Tennis Australia Zone Squad held in Dubbo on Saturday.
Ethan Hunt, Ella McColl, Harry Yelland, Savannah Latu, Anna Orr and Lachie Orr all competed hard during the four-hour session with a theme of 'Doubles-Be Brave'.
A lot of work throughout for the squad using their conti grips and talking about positioning, placement and poaching at the net.
The next squad session is set in conjunction with the NSW Country Championships at Forster early July.
The Dubbo regional matchplay series event followed the Zone squad on Sunday with Ella McColl having a great day finishing runner-up in the 14 and under mixed event.
Ella has been a consistent performer this year, improving every event and deserved this nice reward for her efforts.
The next Central West event will be in Cowra on June 16th with entries closing June 9th.
Monday night ladies social doubles was washed out this week and will now be played on the Monday of the June long weekend.
Tuesday night mixed was played in icy cold conditions and the players were keen to get on court and get into playing their matches.
More playing and less talking this week with matches all completed by 9pm.
Arndells Aces had 2 quality subs last week and were a team of 3 x Line 1 players with Mark Ritchie and Phil Kirk joining Angus Arndell to take on defending champions Wasted Potential.
Arndell's Aces were too good winning 5 sets to 1.
The Fulton Hogan teams played each other in a tight tussle.
The Scrapers stood tall and defeated their compatriots The Agitators 4 sets to 2.
One Hit Wonders were the final winners on the night after the proved too good for Smashes winning 4 sets to 2.
Rally4Ever is Parkes Tennis Club's mental wellbeing program on Thursday mornings 9.30-10.30am each week.
Everyone is welcome to come along and join in some fun activities and have a few laughs with coach Helen Magill.
It's free and all equipment is provided.
Social Tennis is on Tuesday mornings from 8.15am-11am for ladies doubles and on Saturdays from 1pm-4.30pm for some mixed doubles. All welcome.
Casual court hire is available seven days a week from 7am-6.30pm and Wednesday through to Sunday from 6.30pm-10pm.
All bookings online - www.parkestennis.com.au
