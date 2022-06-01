Parkes Marist Rugby League Juniors took on West Wyalong in Round 5 at West Wyalong over the weekend.
Under 10s
Advertisement
The Parkes Under 10s started the day off on the back foot, conceding a try in the opening minute of the game, which set the scene for the rest of the match with both sides taking it in turns of scoring and very little defence taking place for both sides.
It would be the goal kicking skills of the Parkes boys that won them the match 34-32, despite letting in more tries.
Captain for the day Flynn Oram led the way in attack with some strong runs, as did Brad Lewis, both boys earning tries for their efforts.
Bentley McGuire was dangerous scooting out from dummy half also finding the line twice.
While defense wasn't a high point of the match, Harry Oram was solid all day, and a five tackle set from Billy White in the dying minutes of the match held back a surging West Wyalong from crossing the Parkes goal line and stealing the win.
Under 11s League Tag
Lost 22-16.
Under 12s
Won 32-4.
Under 14s
Won 32-16.
Try scores were Taj Lovett (1) and Triston Ross (3).
Conversions successful by Triston Ross (3).
Under 14s White League Tag
Parkes looked strong in the first half only letting one try in. Strong defense by Grace Milne, Chloe Budd, Jessica Morgan and Mackenzie Duff helped keep West Wyalong's score low.
Throughout the game Grace Fernando, Grace Milne and Kasey Morgan made a couple of great breaks down the sideline.
In the second half we saw Corby Fliedner use her skills to run through the defence and score Parkes' only try.
Advertisement
Players player was awarded to Grace Milne who was fantastic in defence.
Final score was 12-4 West Wyalong's way.
The girls played extremely well together and they all should be proud of their efforts.
Under 14s Blue League Tag
Lost 36-4.
Grace MacGregor scoring the try.
Advertisement
Under 16s
Unfortunately Parkes 16's didn't play as West Wyalong forfeited the game.
Under 17s League Tag
Won 48-0
Come to Pioneer Oval next weekend and support Parkes as we take on Condobolin Gold.
READ ALSO:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.