Parkes Hockey hosts hundreds for State Under 15s carnival

Junior hockey players and their families from all over NSW converged on the Parkes fields on the weekend for the State Under 15s girls titles.
Parkes Hockey Graeme Thompson described the weekend, with 39 teams bringing an estimated 1400 people to town, as "massive".
Advertisement
"It's good for the town and good for hockey - it was flat out all weekend," he said.
There was action across four fields from 8am and on the two turf grounds under lights into the evening as well.
Parkes fielded teams in Division 2 and Division 4, who represented the town brilliantly.
"Our Parkes 1 side had some draws and a loss - they were equal on points to make it to the semi-finals but missed out on goals scored," Thompson said.
"Our Division 4 side completed well - they're a really young side and it was really good for them to have the exposure."
The carnival was one of the biggest Parkes has hosted, certainly in recent years, and it's thanks to a big effort by the Parkes Hockey executive and the entire hockey community that it all came together.
"We did a club roster (of local clubs) and all fulfilled their duties, it was awesome to see," Thompson said.
"It was a massive effort by the Sports Council, particularly to set up, and the council.
"It's all about these country towns continuing to get supported by these carnivals - and I've had some really positive feedback from a lot of people from city areas on our hospitality.
"A big thank you to everyone involved."
This weekend, Parkes hosts the Under 13s Western conference games with teams from the region including Bathurst, Dubbo and Orange here for one day.
While all that's happening at home, our talented juniors continue to shine in representative hockey.
There were no less than 13 local juniors representing Western at the Country High schools tournament last week and 12 juniors in the Primary School Sports Association State Championships this week.
Congratulations to you all!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.