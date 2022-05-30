news, local-news,

Free child restraint checks return to Parkes on Tuesday, June 14. Authorised child restraint fitters will carry out the checks, ensuring children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles, while parents and carers have a cup of coffee on the day. Parkes Shire Council's Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says that this free child restraint checking day is held annually, is well patronised and is important in ensuring the safe travel of young children. "The correct fitting and adjustment of child restraints is vital. Research shows that two out of three child restraints are not being used properly and this puts children at risk of injury in the event of a crash," she said. "Most of the restraints we have checked at previous events have had minor problems that needed fixing to ensure the safety of the child - such as tightening and untwisting straps, fitting gated buckles and correcting the seatbelt's path through the restraint. "It is important to have your child restraint checked regularly after prolonged use and installed correctly before use to ensure that your precious cargo is safe." This year's child restraint checking day will be held on Tuesday 14 June from 11am - 3pm in the carpark at Lions Park. Bookings are essential, phone 6861 2364 to secure your place. Free barista coffee will be available, along with information about the national child restraint laws, the types of restraints and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/08a80dae-97a8-40e5-a1ca-ce9181dd23d8.jpg/r0_173_2048_1330_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Free child restraint checks in Parkes