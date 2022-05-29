news, local-news,

There well-deserved celebrations in the day household when Thomas and Maddison graduated from the University of Wollongong. Thomas and Maddison are the son and daughter of very proud mum Paula Day, daughter of Pauline and the late Len Gosper. Tom graduated with Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) and didn't have an official ceremony at the time due to COVID restrictions. He is now working in Sydney as an electrical engineer. Maddi graduated with a Bachelor of Primary Education (Honours) first class and is now teaching in Sydney at a school supporting children with autism and mental health. Huge congratulations and best wishes to you both!

Proud Day as siblings graduate from University of Wollongong