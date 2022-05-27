sport, local-sport,

When you go to Peak Hill, be prepared for one of the tougher fixtures in Woodbridge Cup. That looks to be the equation for any side travelling to play the Roosters as the boys in red and white look to build a fortress after two wins at home. To couple its impressive home form, the Roosters are unbeaten this season after making another statement on Saturday with a 44-16 win over Trundle Boomers. Peak Hill captain-coach Blaize Fuller said after a close start, the home support provided them with the momentum to score its fourth victory. "It was a grind for the first sixty minutes, back and forth and pretty close up until then," he explained. "Then we just put on a few late tries and that was it. "It's always good playing at home, especially in front of the crowd at Peak Hill, it's pretty good playing there." Among the try-scorers for Peak Hill were Fuller himself and the dynamic centre pairing of Mitch Hutchings and Nathan Ryan. For the skipper, his side's impressive early season form has come from a happy squad working hard for each other. "You couldn't (ask for a better start)," Fuller said. "Everyone's not giving up, they're just putting in and playing for the whole 80 minutes and they're all enjoying their footy - it's a big team effort." Peak Hill's strength was on show at Canowindra two weeks ago as well with Fuller, Cameron Nolan and Chad Hartin selected for the Woodbridge Cup side that had a 22-22 draw with George Tooke Shield. Fuller said the opportunity to play a higher level of rugby league rubbed off on himself and his players despite an injury to Nolan. "It was good, Cameron hurt his ribs from that game so he'll be out for a couple of weeks which isn't good for us but other than that it was a good experience - especially having a few Peak Hill boys to play with in that team," he said. "It was great to play with all different boys in the competition, Hally's (coach Adam Hall) a pretty good player to learn off." Peak Hill's next fixture will see them line up against Eugowra Golden Eagles.

