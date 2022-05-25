news, local-news,

Little locals joined an anticipated two million-plus people across the nation for National Simultaneous Storytime on Wednesday. Each year an Australian picture book is read at the same time all over the country and this year the team at Parkes Library brought Family Tree, written by Josh Pyke and illustrated by Ronojoy Ghosh, to life for their young audience. Some 70 children, plus their parents and carers gathered at Parkes Library for the annual event. Not only were they treated to the story, but followed up with ice cream and donuts from Packed Cones - what a treat!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/0db56763-e917-4912-a810-939b798a8396.JPG/r443_287_3320_1913_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Parkes reads along with National Simultaneous Storytime