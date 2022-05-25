Parkes' tennis juniors keep building their skills

sport, local-sport,

Another busy week at the tennis centre with all juniors programs rolling along. The Red ball HotShots kids have been developing skills to use the opposite sides of their little bodies to understand the backhand stroke. Orange and Green ball players are learning all the technical fundamental skills around serving. Tennis is a complex sport with all parts of the body needing to coordinate at different times either to start play with a serve or hit a ball back into play. The juniors lucky enough to have private lessons have been delving into the strategy around serve and return. The all girls squad are really enjoying their time on court on a Monday afternoon with plenty of fun drills and activities to keep them engaged in the sport. Monday night ladies social tennis finished round 4 this week and thankyou to the six subs that filled in. Ella McColl and Carla Greef were the outstanding pairing in the red group not dropping a single game in their 3 sets while Stacey Townsend and Amanda Hamilton were dominant in the blue group. Tuesday night mixed comp saw One Hit Wonders score a big 5 sets to 1 win over The Match-ups. Maddy McCormick hit her straps defeating Charlie Goodsell 6/3 in their singles while Nick Unger was too consistent for Suzie Hill in their singles. Lachlan Unger proved a worthy sub for James Beuzeville when he scored a hard fought 6/4 win over Janelle Goodsell. Charlie and Janelle scored the 1 victory for Match-ups when they defeated Maddy and Lachy 6/5. Wasted Potential has Sam Rivett fill in and he proved the difference with a tough 6/4 win over David Villella to secure a 4 sets to 2 win over The Scrapers. Earlier Andrew Robertson played well to defeat Brendon Weekes 6/5 in their Line 1 clash. Arndell's Aces and Smashes played a close match with a 4/2 win. Best set of their night was when Mitch Arndell and Angus Brown hard to work hard with plenty of long rallies to defeat Nia Boggs and Kaitlyn Stevenson 6/3. The Central West Zone Squad will be on in Dubbo this Saturday. These are the best 24 players (eight in each age) in 11/u, 13/u and 15/u players across the area who will be working with Tennis Australia Talent Operations Coach Greg Royle. Parkes players invited are Lachlan Orr, Charlie Rix, Anna Orr, Harry Yelland, Tom Rix, Savannah Latu, Ella McColl, Mitch Arndell, Ethan Hunt, Liliani Latu. These players have the opportunity to be working through the same program as the NSW performance squads based in Sydney so a great opportunity to further develop their games. Parkes Public have cruised through to the final of the Western PSSA Victor Kelly Knockout competition with a convincing 7 sets to 1 win over Mudgee Public School 7 sets to 1. Ms Wallace took the team on the road again not having played a home match to date but proving a good experience for everyone to play in a foreign environment. Boyd Hutchins was disappointed after losing his singles set after a slow start but he was encouraged in the doubles partnering Western Rep Harry Yelland and Boyd gained some confidence and made some nice intercepts at the net. Savannah Latu and Anna Orr are proving a formidable doubles combo and learnt much from their week at NSW PSSA carnival in Sydney early May. They were dominant in all their 3 sets. PPS will now face a tough opponent in the final in Tottenham Central School. Tottenham have players in both the Western Team as well as the Far West Academy and PPS players will have to take their 'A' games to Tottenham when they play before the end of Term 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/962e9219-d9d5-4ca8-94d3-06006fe783af.jpg/r0_337_3024_2046_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg