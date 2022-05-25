Ladies bowls: good contest on the greens

sport, local-sport,

Tuesday - bowls day, with the weatherperson predicting a bright sun-shiny day, decisions were made BY 22 ladies, FOR 22 ladies, to swing into gear and come and play! The labour of Ground Control is always Number 1 in our eyes! They win the Green vote! Thank you guys! Taking priority on today's ticket was a semi-final of the Club Championship Triples, with Kay Craft/Merilyn Rodgers/Jan McPhee up against Chris Curteis/Lorraine Baker/Elaine Miller. Team McPhee quickly accumulated points, but Team Miller moved in, gaining the middle-aged voters' favour, and drew ahead briefly. Team McPhee united once more and climbed onto the stage to claim victory after their 25 ends. Returning Officer Liz, resplendent in her uniform, put in an energetic morning's work; cheers, Ma'am! The other semi-final was pre-played earlier. After a recount on the green, the team of Rose Mitchell/Rhona Went/Liz Byrne were declared winners over Marja Iffland/Betsy Johnstone/Cherie Frame. Well played all finalists! In social bowls, 'twas a close contest between Di Howell/Frances Charlton/Fran Dixon/Marja Iffland and their opponents, Gwenda Carty/Carol Reed/Maureen Miller. The tally was very close throughout the match, and Team Miller had to wait till the very last end to claim a narrow victory. In a 4's game, interest was high, as a Teal bowls campaigner was playing! Hilda McPherson/Lynn Ryan/Rose Mitchell/Betsy Johnstone fought on, gaining an advantage where they could (a 6 helped!), but the Teals team of Kim Evans/Valmai Westcott/Heather Harvey/Lea Orr rallied strongly to win the majority of points. Maureen, thankfully, was manning the democracy drink stall, appreciated by us all after a warm morning. Liz, Marja and Lorraine marked all the right boxes and pocketed cash in the 100's club. Our May birthday girl, Maureen, was happy to share Heather and Lea's cakes, with a liberal dollop of cream, to celebrate her day! The Final of the Club Championship Triples will be played next Tuesday, May 31: K Craft/M Rodgers/J McPhee vs R Mitchell/R Went/L Byrne Good luck to you all! Trading Table also next week, and promises to produce the usual entertainment & happy winners. Next month, June 14, there will be a Pink Gala Bowls Day, with all proceeds to go to vital Breastcare Nurses. Local bowling clubs are invited to support this day, and our non-players; please come along and join in the fun and shared lunch. Our Ladies classic Triples event will be held on the weekend of June 18/19. Please bring your donation to the "Beverage" raffle on any Tuesday. Continue to check the board for upcoming events. Next week, May 31, to play social bowls, call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30, with play at 10 am. Visitors and interested new players always welcome! Social Roster: Flo R.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/d53d3256-b31a-44ff-89a1-157c13029b19.JPG/r0_198_2459_1587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg