Being part of NRL match back in his home region was special for Ben Lovett, even without any time on the field. The star Parkes Spacemen junior has been with the Rabbitohs since 2019 and after being named the club's Jersey Flegg player in 2021 he spent pre-season with the club's NRL squad. He made his first grade debut in a trial clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in February before he was sidelined by an ankle injury on the eve of the new season. He's been working his way back to full fitness since and was part of the extended squad that was at Dubbo for the NRL clash with Canberra on the weekend. "It's always good to come back home," the 20-year-old back-rower said. "Mum and a couple of cousins are here. I got them a few tickets so that was good and a few boys from home came across so that was good to see them." Despite the fun of getting back to his home region, the ongoing ankle injury and his side's loss to Canberra on Sunday created frustration. An NRL premiership debut remains the goal for Lovett, who is set to make his long-awaited comeback this weekend when the Rabbitohs take on the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup. "I'm going good. I had a bit of setback and injured my ankle before the season started. I'm getting back now and should play next weekend, which I'm really keen for," he said. "I did pre-season and training around everyone and being around the big dogs was great." The hard-working Lovett impressed in his pre-season debut against the Cowboys. He made seven runs for 47 metres in that match but it was in defence where he really shone, making 36 tackles in the energy-sapping tropical conditions. It didn't go unnoticed, with NSW Cup teammate and former NRL player Yileen Gordon stating "he's got a big future" after the match. "It's huge," Lovett said of his motivation to play NRL. "Especially when your mates are making it. Trent Peoples and blokes your close with are starting to debut and that's great to see." Peoples played just his second game of NRL on Sunday during what was another forgettable result at Dubbo for the Rabbitohs. After a 56-12 thumping at the hands of a Matt Burton-inspired Penrith side last year, Souths was beaten 32-12 by the Raiders on Sunday after trailing 20-0 at half-time. As disappointing as the weekend was, Lovett pointed to last season the Rabbitohs' turnaround and run to the NRL grand final as reason not to hit the panic button. "It was a bit disappointing the boys couldn't there but that's footy and it happens but we can bounce back next weekend and get the season rolling again," Lovett said. "It's really only mid-season and there's a long way to go. We can find our form pretty quick and we did it in a similar situation last year. The end of season is all that matters."

