Matters of State with Member for Orange Phil Donato

comment,

Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW) Day coincided with parliamentary sittings last week, so I joined with fellow MPs in mingling with SES volunteers and staff to personally recognise their significant efforts in responding to storms and flood events across NSW. Over the last year SES volunteers have been particularly busy, and we all appreciate what they have done and continue to do. I took the opportunity to discuss with SES Commissioner Carlene York the issues Parkes SES are faced with, ironically, their building being frequently flooded. I trust that Commissioner York resolves this issue for our Parkes SES team in the near future. New South Wales has finally fallen into line with Australia's other states and territories, with voluntary assisted dying now passing into law following a very drawn out political process in both houses of the NSW Parliament. Two previous failed attempts to arrive at this point with similar bills brought before the NSW Parliament for debate in 2013 and 2017 did not dissuade those who passionately and tirelessly fought for the right to have some control over their death if faced with an incurable and terminal illness. Irrespective of what my personal views on this contentious issue may or may not be, I always intended to vote in favour of what the majority of people from the Orange electorate wanted. Following the tabling of the 2017 iteration of this bill I conducted an electorate-wide survey on whether our community wanted voluntary assisted dying to be legislated or not. The responses were overwhelmingly in favour of it. I listened to our community and as a result I supported the introduction of this legislation. As most readers would already know, I've also been an advocate for community access to palliative care. Contrary to some views held by opponents to the new legislation, voluntary assisted dying does not replace access to palliative care services, and nor should it. There are different circumstances and, now, different options for those, who are sound of mind, to make informed choices. I am satisfied that sufficient requisite safeguards will be in place and must be strictly adhered to for people to access voluntary assisted dying. With the legislation of voluntary assisted dying, it's a monumental step in advancing our freedom. Being able to legally have a say on and have some control over one's own death, and maintaining one's own dignity, when suffering a professionally diagnosed incurable and imminently terminal illness is the ultimate of freedoms. Sharpen your pencils! Last Monday the NSW Government's annual Community Building Partnership Grant opened for applications. Many local community and sporting groups have benefited each year from this very accessible local grants program. I encourage your organisation to submit an application for funding. For more information and to submit a grant application, use the following web link: Shorturl.at/jwZ04 or you can email CBP2022@facs.nsw.gov.au or call 02 8753 8144 during business hours. Applications close at 5pm sharp on Friday 10th June, so do not delay. Following a review of applications I will announce successful applicants from the Orange electorate later in the year. Good luck to all applicants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/5441f21e-f194-46c2-9905-27b8041ca387.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg