Dancers get their groove on for Ronald McDonald House Charities

Every minute of movement has extra purpose this week as the dancers at Parkes Dance Co join Dance for Sick Kids to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia.
The local dance studio has hopped on board with the fundraising cause, clocking up their minutes in the studio and also on the road at eisteddfods to support the charity.
By Tuesday night, the studio's registered fundraisers had already raised more than $2300 towards the cause.
Between Monday and Saturday this week, their combined effort will see thousands of minutes danced - their tally says 6575!
From classical ballet to hip hop, tiny tots to acro, they'll be leaping, pirouetting, stretching, jumping and tapping their way through the week with Parkes Dance Co principal Jess Kinsela.
Every dollar goes to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Located close to most major children's hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses provide a warm, safe, home-away-from-home when seriously ill or injured children require specialist care and treatment far from their home towns in regional and rural Australia.
There is one House in Orange, and since it opened six years ago 188 families from Parkes have stayed there more than 1300 nights.
You can go online to www.danceforsickkids.com/fundraisers/parkesdanceco to donate:
