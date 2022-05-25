Top turn-out for great day's golf on Parkes course

sport, local-sport,

Saturday results Wow what a turnout - 97 players on the tee and wasn't the golf course looking great thanks to Logan and team and the band of volunteers. Parkes Courier Services were back again in '22 sponsoring their event and our thanks go out to them. The event was a 4BBB Multiplier with an individual stableford in conjunction. The Smith twins, Blake and Myles, were winners with a good score of 73 points. The boys are enjoying being able to focus on their golf with the cricket season well behind them now. In the individual event Cody Hando outshone all others with a solid 39 points to lead home Cameron Standen on 38 and Ian Ward and Craig Matthews on 37 - this was Craig's best score in a short golfing career. The Nearest The Pins this week were: Ball winners were - Cameron Standen 38, Ian Ward, Craig Matthews 37, Melissa Matthews, Jack Elliott 36, Joshua Vaughan, Peter Amor, 35, Colleen Flynn, John Green, Brendon Simpson, J. Dobell, Brian Hogan Snr 34, Peter Bristol, Gordon Pritchard, Phil Smith, Anthony Riach 33. Next week is an Individual Stableford with our club supporter RIAZ DENTAL again sponsoring and our thanks to Khazima and team. The day also features the sought-after Mike Richardson Memorial trophy. - Peter Bristol, Parkes Golf Club Forty players representing five clubs contested the monthly LachlanValley veteran's golf competition held at West Wyalong last week withthe home team relishing the home course advantage. Playing off the "easier" red tees where regular handicaps were substantially reduced, West Wyalong players took out both the A and B grade divisions, while the club also won the teams event. A grade winner was Anthony Archibald who carded a well compiled 36 points off his seven handicap. He had two points to spare from Parkes' Peter Bristol (five handicap) with local Graham Tulloch third on 33 points. In B grade John Lewis (20 hcp) scored 33 points to pip Parkes' John Dwyer and Gordon Pritched who returned scores of 32 and 31 points respectively. Lewis completed a good day when he won the B grade nearest-to-pin, while Phil Bishop from Parkes was the A grade winner. The teams event - best three scores from each club - saw West Wyalong an easy winner with 102 points, followed by Parkes on 97, Forbes 86,Condobolin 75 and Grenfell 60. This week the twin-towns veterans competition returns to Forbes with an 18-hole event.

Top turn-out for great day's golf on Parkes course