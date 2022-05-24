Got an event idea? Parkes Shire Council has funds to bring community together post-COVID

news, local-news,

Got a great idea for a community event but need a little funding to put it on? Parkes Shire Council wants to hear from you. Parkes has been allocated $239,651 through the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program - and they're calling for expressions of interest from local groups. Through this program, Parkes Shire Council ("Council") has received a dedicated allocation of $239,651 to fund COVID-safe community events and festivals in the Parkes Shire local government area. Cian Middleton, Council's Director Customer, Corporate Services and Economy, told councillors the funding is designed to bring people together following COVID - and with the easing of COVID restrictions. "Council has commenced an EOI process and invited community groups, sporting clubs and event organisers who wish to submit expressions of interest for this funding," he said. "Once that process has completed all EOIs will be brought back to council and will be workshopped ahead of the June council meeting." Local event organisers, including community groups, business and industry groups, and sporting clubs and associations, are invited to submit an Expression of Interest via Council's Your Say Parkes platform, available at www.yoursay.parkes.nsw.gov.au Under the guidelines the funded events must: Go to Parkes Shire Councils yoursay platform to submit an expression of interest. This funding will support seven to 10 events, with up to $17,000 available for each event. Applications will be assessed against a criteria to ensure the funding is allocated to events across the Parkes Shire, and within the following categories: For existing events, you will be required to show how the funding will make the event larger and/or more accessible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/04357bb3-d4de-4352-ad23-6a916e61fb2e.jpg/r1310_372_4893_2396_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Got an event idea? Parkes Shire Council has funds to bring community together post-COVID