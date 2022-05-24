news, local-news,

Do you put your food scraps in the red lid bin? Think again. Parkes Shire Council, in partnership with NetWaste, Orange City Council and Bathurst City Council has received a NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) grant of $40,000 to help households become top food waste recyclers. Parkes Shire Councillor George Pratt said the funding will see the Scrap Together campaign rolled out in Parkes "This project will see the Scrap Together campaign rolled out in Parkes, where it will help residents understand what happens to food waste collected in their kerbside green lid bin and encourage them to use it well," Parkes Shire Councillor George Pratt said. The campaign was piloted in Forbes, Clarence Valley and Kempsey local government areas, resulting in an average of 10 per cent increase in food waste recovered for recycling. This funding will help keep food and garden waste out of landfill to be processed into compost that will improve soil health. "It will enable Council to roll out an engaging campaign that will remind residents of the environmental benefits of recycling your food waste and how to use the service to your advantage," Cr Pratt said. Head of EPA Organics Unit, Amanda Kane said this round of funding enabled 25 councils to deliver Scrap Together campaign materials including videos, radio adverts, mailbox drops and print advertising. "The NSW Government had allocated an additional $69 million over the next five years to further expand FOGO services and support councils to meet new requirements under the Government's Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041 to provides services to all NSW households by 2030," she said. For more information you can go online to www.epa.nsw.gov.au/fogo

Council calls on Parkes residents to "get your scrap together"