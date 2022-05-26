school enrolment, CUC, Country Universities, learning, education

The Country Universities Centre (CUC) Parkes opened in November 2020 and, through flood and COVID closures, has built a local learning community of over 60 students and supported nine of its members to become graduates in 2021. The CUC allows students studying higher education anywhere in Australia to register for free and use the Centre as their study campus. The Centre has 13 dual-screen workstations, video conferencing equipment for joining lectures online, free printing, and general academic and mental health support. Centre manager, Jacob Cass, said Joining the CUC was like joining a community. "Everyone is under the same pressure and feels the same things you do about studying online," he said. "The benefit of having those issues while studying at the Centre is you also benefit from the experience in the room. "You have people studying at all levels, from diplomas to doctorates, and those students who have been studying online for years are always happy to share their wisdom and tips, and some are happy to be sounding boards for your ideas or when you are working through your assessments." Madeline Swan, 21, graduated with her Graduate Certificate in Applied Digital Marketing from Charles Sturt University after utilising CUC Parkes as her campus and study centre, making her one of the nine graduates from 2021. Madeline said she couldn't have done it without CUC. "I was so pleased to graduate," she said. "When I came home from university, I felt like a dropout, and CUC was a place where I could focus, meet other students in similar situations, and get support when things got hard." CUC Parkes supports local students who are studying online, but also supports students who study on campus and need a space to work when they return home to visit family, study over the holiday break, or just like to have a back up space for when something goes wrong. All students are welcome at the Centre and encouraged to register. Registering with CUC Parkes is simple and free, no matter what institution you are studying with. If you are considering university in the future, or are currently in Years 11 or 12 and have questions about higher education, you can contact CUC Parkes where you will have access to assistance with subjects, application processes and scholarships. The CUC takes registrations all year round, with students gaining access to the Centre seven days a week, from 7.30am to 12.00am. Students can find the Centre in the Parkes Shire Library Complex on Bogan Street. To book an appointment or find out more information, call the Centre Manager, Jacob Cass, on 0409 119 933 or email jacob.cass@cucparkes.edu.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/d25e6135-64f4-459a-aedb-e4d9a8276fa3.jpeg/r0_64_1280_787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

CUC Parkes- free academic support for your degree

