At St Patrick's School teaching and learning focuses on the individual needs of all students. The students' focus is always on school spirit and personal excellence and they are driven in their desire to achieve their best in every event they participate in. Come and experience: St. Patrick's School is a welcoming Catholic Educational Community that celebrates the individuality of each of its members and fosters in our students the courage to know, seek and live the truth as global citizens. In partnership with parents and the Parish Community, we over Jesus as the model and means of life. Every student at St Patrick's has the opportunity to be involved in sport and participate in Diocesan, Inter-diocesan and State Carnivals. Staff at St Patrick's are committed and dedicated to ensuring that the needs of every student are catered for. To find out more about St Patrick's School, parents can visit our website at https://www.wf.catholic.edu.au/schools/trundle/, phone 02 6892 1073, or email the school at admin.trundle@wf.catholic.edu.au.

Individual approach benefiting students

HANDS ON FUN: Students get creative making ahead of the Easter Hat Parade at Trundle's St Patrick's School. Photo: Supplied At St Patrick's School teaching and learning focuses on the individual needs of all students. The students' focus is always on school spirit and personal excellence and they are driven in their desire to achieve their best in every event they participate in. ALL SMILES: Students are part of a great community at St Patrick's. Photo: Supplied Come and experience: Independent and self-motivated learners

An effective school learning environment which is supportive and productive

Authentic learning opportunities, where learning connects strongly with communities and practice beyond the classroom St. Patrick's School is a welcoming Catholic Educational Community that celebrates the individuality of each of its members and fosters in our students the courage to know, seek and live the truth as global citizens. In partnership with parents and the Parish Community, we over Jesus as the model and means of life. Every student at St Patrick's has the opportunity to be involved in sport and participate in Diocesan, Inter-diocesan and State Carnivals. Staff at St Patrick's are committed and dedicated to ensuring that the needs of every student are catered for.

To find out more about St Patrick's School, parents can visit our website at https://www.wf.catholic.edu.au/schools/trundle/, phone 02 6892 1073, or email the school at admin.trundle@wf.catholic.edu.au.