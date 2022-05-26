school enrolment, Trundle Central, learning, education

Trundle Central School (TCS) provides an innovative curriculum, allowing every student to reach their potential and feel valued at school. Core values of respect, excellence and care are reflected in the compassion and care staff and students display for each other, and inclusive nature of the school. The school offers students in high school up to eight additional electives each semester. Examples this year range from drone making and operation, small engine maintenance, to craft activities and fishing. These additional activities allow students to gain the skills and attitude necessary to progress into employment and compliment the core curriculum through increased levels of student attendance and motivation. Consistent high standards of student behaviour are a feature of TCS, and all students understand the high expectations of the school, and work consistently to achieve these standards. Innovative pastoral care is a feature of our school. A focus on maintaining positive mental health through innovative programs and partnerships with government and non-government agencies is custom at our school. Indeed, our school was a leader in integrating therapy animals into the school environment, while a recent addition to our road safety program has been providing professional driving lessons to Stage 6 students. The infants and primary classes have good numbers, providing students with the best start in their educational journey, especially in terms of literacy and numeracy development. These smaller classes are made possible with additional funding through the Resource Allocation Model. Student access to technology is a feature of the school. This year the school has had a significant upgrade with additional laptops and tablets, and classrooms have at least one interactive television for enhanced lesson delivery. Every student has individual access to a laptop across both Primary and Secondary, while the school also has enough computers in the computer labs to allow individual access. The school has virtual reality headsets, 3D printers, and photography and short film making facilities. Year 11 and 12 is delivered via video conference through the Western Access Program, which is a partnership involving four other central schools. This partnership allows our students to study a wide range of subjects, often in excess of what is available at stand-alone high schools in a supportive local environment. Each student is allocated a co-teacher that either works with students individually or in small groups to ensure students have the maximum opportunity for success. For more information, visit www.trundle-c.schools.nsw.gov.au.

Innovative curriculum in a caring environment

