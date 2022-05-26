Parkes High School, school enrolment, education, learning

PARKES High School is a friendly and welcoming comprehensive secondary school and we pride ourselves with our long standing educational history, our students, parents, staff, values and supportive culture. As a result of our strong tradition of educational excellence and innovation, our students are widely recognised for their achievements in academic, sport, cultural and social pursuits. Our student body is led by an active and passionate team of prefects which sets a positive tone and as a result, Parkes High is able to provide a variety of educational and social opportunities that set the foundations for our students future success. There is a strong focus on utilising technology to support students as we adapt to the challenges facing us in the 21st century, we have developed a dedicated STEM teaching space and partnerships with selective colleges and universities. The school operates within a highly inclusive model of support for students with disabilities and has six Special Education classes and a Tutorial Centre. We also offer an extensive range of Vocational Education and Training courses, as well as an interactive careers education program. We're surrounded by broad acre farming, sheep and cattle enterprises and have built strong positive relationships with our agricultural community with regular success in agricultural competitions. Parkes High School is a Positive Behaviour for Learning school and is part of the Henry Parkes Learning Community. Our core values of Safe, Respectful and Responsible help our students to embrace rich experiences for lifelong learning.

Reputation for growth and success

