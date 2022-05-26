It's quality education for everyone

school enrolment, Parkes Public, learning, education

READY TO STRIVE FOR SUCCESS: The Parkes Public School Kindergarten class of 2022. Photo: Supplied Parkes Public is an excellent educational facility for children attending Kindergarten through to Year 6. Our school motto 'Strive for Success' reflects the attitude of our students and staff towards all aspects of our school, including academic growth, extra curricular efforts and personal goals. We offer a balanced curriculum of academic, cultural and sporting programs with a strong focus on the core subjects of English and Mathematics. All children receive personalised, individualised educational opportunities. BUSY AS BEES: Kindergarten students Lola Elliott, Elias Gould and Beatrice Blatch busy writing stories. Photo: Supplied Our enthusiastic and dedicated staff operate under the 'School Excellence Framework' and the 'What Works Best in Practice' guidelines, both of which are supported by ongoing professional development, and innovative practices are embraced. Our school maintains a strong wellbeing focus, with our core values being respect, responsibility and safety. Enrolment Information for Kindergarten 2023 Parents and children are welcome to attend our Open Day on Saturday, June 4 at 11am, with entry via the Kindergarten Hill Street gate. Kindergarten 2023 enrolment information will be provided along with a tour of the school. Interested families can call 02 6862 1702 for further information. TOP TEAM: Kindergarten teaching team Judy Elliott, Tracey Lickess, Jane Howard, Colleen Leonard, and Jayne Ware. photo: Supplied The Parkes Public School transition to school program (Preps) begins Monday, August 15. When you enrol your child at Parkes Public School, you will be given a date for a Pre-Kinder interview where you will receive all the necessary information about our Preps program. For more information, visit www.parkes-p.schools.nsw.gov.au, or email parkes-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au.