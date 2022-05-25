Unsealed road load limits important, says Parkes Shire Council

news, local-news,

Another wet day, another notification that the council has closed unsealed roads to heavy vehicles. Don't ignore it, Parkes Shire Council is urging. Ongoing wet weather is wreaking havoc on our unsealed roads, with discussions at Parkes Shire Council's May meeting indicating the council has already spent $900,000 more than budgeted on maintenance and repair this financial year. That's fast approaching double the budget, and the problem was top of the agenda at last Tuesday's council meeting. Parkes has already received 342mm of rain or nearly 14 inches of rain this calendar year. Director of Operations Ben Howard said road maintenance had been identified as a priority in the council's long-term financial plan, but in the current climate Parkes shire was experiencing similar issues to everyone else. "We represented our roads update report yesterday in Forbes at a steering committee meeting and Forbes and Condo are going through similar concerns and constraints about trying to manage assets," he said. Parkes Shire Council did close unsealed roads to vehicles over 3 tonnes for the last wet weekend, and Deputy Mayor Neil Westcott said it was vital heavy vehicle operators complied with those load limits. "I think unless you travel the unsealed roads like myself often and have an understanding of just what the current subsoil moisture conditions are like ... the urgency of making some of these decisions and works is probably lost on you," the Alectown farmer said. "The enforcement of heavy loads when we declare road closures at the moment is critical because the damage that can be done by 60 tonne vehicles going down an unsealed road at the moment is hundreds of thousands of dollars worth. "The council does not have a bottomless pit in regards to funds to repair." He asked whether the council was doing enough to advise the community when those load limits are imposed. "I just think there are things we take for granted out there, perhaps we just need to highlight that that's not the case going forward," he said. That might mean farmers advising a haulage company they can't bring in a load of fertiliser on a particular day, or that other works stop. "I have never seen the ground conditions so wet as they are now and if it's wet on the side of the roads it's wet under the roads and that's where the damage occurs," Cr Westcott said. Mr Howard said the council's staff were looking at the most effective ways of communicating that message - but acknowledged the load limits are currently being extended. "In the past we've found that if we get 10mm, 15mm of rain you can generally reopen the road in 24 hours but at the moment as soon as that rain event is complete we will not even entertain opening that road for another 48 hours due to the saturation, which is obviously creating some angst," he said. "We have exemptions that we can issue but we are being quite critical about how we're issuing those at the moment." Mayor Ken Keith agreed it was important people understand the damage they could cause. "If it's too wet for a farmer to drive his truck around the farm it's too wet to go out on the local roads as well and that's why we've had this policy of implementing load limits as soon as those weather events occur, but there are people out there who ignore those," he said. "Maybe it's an enforcement issue ... but I think it's an appreciation by the rural industries in particular that if they want good local roads at their harvest time they (need to) look after the roads throughout the year."

Unsealed road load limits important, says Parkes Shire Council