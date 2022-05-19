Hey Parkes, let's get our recycling game on

sport, local-sport,

Parkes Tennis Club and Helen Magill's Tennis has partnered with Parkes High School to continue to deliver an awareness to our community about the impact of used tennis balls on our world of waste. We are a passionate sporting nation and we know that more than 10 million tennis balls are used and thrown out each year across Australia. At the end of their life they make their way into our dwindling landfills or in a worst case scenario they skip landfills and leak into the environment and oceans. Wouldn't it be great if rather than ending in landfills, these balls could be recycled into soft fall areas and hopefully one day, recycled tennis court surfaces? GameOn Recycling is a partnership program between Australia New Zealand Recycling Platform and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. based in Melbourne. ANZRP works alongside government, industry and community groups to reduce waste, improve recycling and better manage environmental impact. Together these two visionary organisations are forging ahead to make Australia's sports equipment industry a global leader in sustainability. Parkes High has an Environmental Club which is at the heart of sustainability activities, awareness and helping to achieve meaningful change within their school community. Anyone in the school community can take their used tennis balls into the school and place in the collection bin and when it is full(300balls) it will be sent to a factory in Melbourne where they will granulate the balls ready to be recycled. Anyone in the wider community can drop their used or discarded tennis balls they might find around the home after the dog has finished chewing on them or maybe in a cupboard and have gone flat into Parkes Tennis Club where Helen Magill has provided collection bins at both Clubhouse areas. Night tennis: A jam packed night full of rallies on Monday night when nine of the 12 sets played went to 6/5 or 6/4. So long were the sets that players had just concluded and walked off the courts with the light timer having one minute remaining. Tuesday night mixed was similar to the ladies with all 3 matches played this week ending 3 sets each and going down to a countback of games. Arndell's Aces defeated Match-Ups 25 games to 22 games. The Agitators won 27 games to 24 over Wasted potential and in the final match the Agitators and the Smashes couldn't be separated finishing 22 games apiece. School tennis: Parkes High crushed a gallant Dunedoo High last week in the CHS knockout. The Open boys side including Joseph Tanswell, Ethan Hunt, Ryan Dunford and Jake Dunn won 48 games to 1 while the Open Girls team of Maddy McCormick, Nia Boggs, Faith Clarke and Lily McCormick went one better 48 games to nil. They'll take on Bathurst High and Orange High respectively in the next rounds both to be played away in what should be much more challenging matches.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/2279af0c-4b35-41e2-8afc-2ea9cf7813d8.jpg/r0_1694_3024_3403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg