Boars one up, one down after mixed start to 2022 New Holland Cup campaign

BY ALLAN RYAN Parkes has had a mixed start to their season with a win to Rhinos then a one point loss to CSU after missing the first two games due to a bye and wet weather. In a competition that will always favour the home team with home ground and crowd advantage and player availability, CSU scored a last minute try to steal the game from the Boars that led all game. The Boars were dominant in the scrums all game, at times disintegrating the CSU pack. This should have been decisive for the outcome but the rewards weren't there for the hard working front row led by Rory Nock who was one of Parkes best on the day. Parkes back line also looked the better of the two teams and it wasn't long before Zorro Bainivalu crossed the line but couldn't get the ball down. Boars captain Chris Parker did in the next phase. CSU scored a long range try but Parkes had the lead 7-5. Michael Murphy snuffed out another CSU attack and Parkes scored again with a strong run from Bainivalu beating four defenders to end the half in front 12-5. In the second half Michael Murphy added a try to the Parkes score and so did CSU, the Boars leading 19-10 with 10 minutes to go. CSU used their full reserve bench to their advantage and with the visitors tiring legs the CSU scored another long range try. Then in the 83rd CSU kicked a loose ball from a wheeling scrum out of the hands of the Boars half back. It looked like Parkes had grounded the ball but was deemed short of the line and the try awarded to CSU. The weekend's other New Holland Cup first grade game also saw a close contest with Narromine Gorillas narrowly defeated by Dubbo Rhinos 21 - 23. This coming weekend, on May 21, Parkes Boars are on the road again making the trip to Glen Willow Sporting Complex to take on the Mudgee Wombats. CSU Bathurst host Narromine Gorillas.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/087205b8-1023-4d5d-91b7-7527859aef42.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Boars one up, one down after mixed start to 2022 New Holland Cup campaign