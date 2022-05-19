Parkes Bowling and Sports Club: Simpson claims tough major singles round

sport, local-sport,

Major Singles On Saturday, Jo Simpson, one of our younger and newest members, was up against Col Mudie, one of our not so young and long-standing members, in what turned out to be a close game. The lead changed three times in the first eight ends and by the 20th end the margin was still only one shot, with Jo leading 14 -13. The next six ends were won by Jo, who scored one shot on each end to extend here lead to 20 -13. Col won the next two ends to reduce the margin to four but on the 29th end Jo scored a maximum 4 shots to lead 24 -16, the biggest margin of the day, and on the 32nd end she scored the shot she needed to win the match 25 - 18. On Sunday Peter McPhee won the first four ends to lead Chris Harrington 10 -0. Peter maintained the form to advance to the next round with a 25 - 10 win. Major Pairs Championship On Tuesday, Rob Tinker and Jim Blake (substitute) had the better of the early ends against Rick Frame and Chris Harrington to lead by ten shots after nine ends, 16 - 6. Rob and Jim maintained the lead and advanced to the next round with a 25 - 5 win. On Sunday Mark Dwyer and Mick Simpson played against Brian Hampton and Ian Simpson. Scores were fairly even for the first nine ends but Mark and Mick scored eight shots on the next three ends to lead 16 -7 and won six of the remaining ends to win the match 23 - 11. Social bowls The rain washed out bowls on Thursday and on Saturday only three games of Pairs were played with all three games ending in eight shot victories. John Carr and John Wright were too good for John Ward and Trevor Harvey 22 - 14; Mick Simpson and Chris Harrison proved too strong for Rob Irving and John Niddrie 24 - 16; Brian Townsend and Ron Hornery had a win against Tony Riordan and Wal Westcott 18 - 10. - GEORGE It's National Volunteers Week and time to recognise the contribution of the active volunteer members of our Parkes Bowling & Sports Club! Thank you each and every one! Ground Control take expert care of the greens and grounds, we could not be enjoying our sport without you. Tuesday bowls saw the first round of the Club Championship Triples. Four teams were called on to produce their best efforts, and that's what the keen spectators witnessed. Great to see Kim among them! In a hard-fought tussle over 3 1/2 hours, Kay Craft/Maree Grant (sub)/Jan McPhee worked as a team and were rewarded with a win over Joan Simpson/Heather Harvey/Maureen Miller on Rink 5. Seasoned evergreens, Rose Mitchell/Rhona Went/Liz Byrne took this opportunity for extra practice in their disparate match-up versus Carol Reed/Eileen Bradley/Maria Will on Rink 4. Special thanks to Gwenda for an extra-long session of umpiring. The second round of the Club Triples is to be played on or before May 24. Draw: In social games, a couple of cricket scores aided the grouping of Hilda McPherson/Chris Curteis/Lea Orr to build up a strong lead over Gwenda Carty/Sue Buston/Lorraine Baker on Rink 3. Good to welcome back a visitor from the south coast, Sue! Valmai Westcott/Marja Iffland/Elaine Miller played their part in a "give and take" match on Rink 6. The unlucky set of Frances Charlton/Di Howell/Lynn Ryan seemed to be giving points away. Smiles and handshakes all round as the teams moved inside for rehydration offered by our volunteer barperson, Maureen. Thanks for your work! A couple of dates for your attention next month: June 14 will be a TOTALLY PINK Bowls day with proceeds to Breast care Nurses. The weekend of 18/19 June will see our popular Ladies Classic Triples Tournament. The committee would appreciate donations toward the "Beverage" raffle - non-perishable beverages of any description would be appreciated and may be brought to the club on Tuesdays. Rhona has already donated a beautiful, colourful quilt. Thanks so much, Rhona! Our AGM will be held after bowls on 28 th June. Nominations will soon be called for all positions. Time for all members to take this opportunity to consider how to help our club (your Club!) grow and prosper. Please step forward & volunteer your time. Also, please consider adding your name to the Pennants' List on the board as a few more names are required. There will be a Trading Table on May 31. Gifts to the value of $10 please. Next week, May 24, nominations will open for the Club Fours. To play social bowls, please call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30, with play to commence at 10. Interested players and visitors are always welcome! Just ask Sue! Social: Carol R - LEA ORR

Parkes Bowling and Sports Club: Simpson claims tough major singles round