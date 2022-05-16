news, local-news,

A townhouse was gutted by fire on Saturday night. Fire crews found a Victoria Street townhouse "well alight" when emergency services rushed to the scene about 10.30pm Saturday. They found flames and smoke through the front window, and police confirmed no-one was inside in the building. Crews in breathing apparatus worked quickly to try and extinguish the fire before it could spread to the adjoining townhouse, Fire and Rescue NSW said. The fire was brought under control and crews worked to extinguish hot spots throughout. Once fire fighting operations had ceased crews crews secured made safe and secured the scene and handed over to NSW police. Captain Craig Gibson said the townhouse on the corner had suffered extensive damage, and there had been heat and smoke damage to the second townhouse. Parkes police said the unit had caught fire between 5.30pm and 10.35pm. Their investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but as of Monday they were unable to access the unit. NSW police, NSW ambulance, Rural Fire Service and Essential Energy all attended the scene along with Fire and Rescue crews from Parkes and Forbes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/753faa96-e231-4914-899f-c33de5a3943c.jpg/r0_252_756_679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Townhouse suffers 'extensive damage' in Saturday night blaze