In National Volunteer Week, we celebrate a Parkes champion

When it comes to volunteering, Parkes schoolteacher Liz Noakes has taken her commitment to the next level. Every week Ms Noakes takes the 200km return road trip to Orange so she can be an overnight volunteer at Ronald McDonald House Charities. "Liz is absolutely amazing in the way she has stepped up to help us on a more regular basis with her overnight shifts," said RMHC House Manager Bronwyn Cooper. "Recently she has even travelled to Orange twice a week to help us out when we need a shift filled in an emergency situation," said Ms Cooper. "She is just amazing". Ms Noakes' commitment to volunteering at RMHC is even more relevant, as more families from Parkes have needed emergency accommodation at RMHC Orange than from any other town or city in the five health districts which are the catchment area for Orange's acute care hospital. "I have always wanted to volunteer for Ronald McDonald House but was waiting until my children were a little older and more independent," Liz said. "Volunteering at RMHC Orange gives me a so much satisfaction as often when people arrive they are in distress or having a difficult time because their child is unwell. "I enjoy talking and connecting with them, hopefully to make them feel a little more at home." In her role as an overnight volunteer, Ms Noakes comes on duty at 6pm and introduces herself to families who are at the house, usually having just returned from a day of being with their baby, child or adolescent who is receiving specialist and life-saving care in Orange Hospital. After sleeping in the onsite specially provided unit, Ms Noakes returns to Parkes after breakfast the following morning. As the on duty overnight volunteer, Ms Noakesis also the first point of call during the night for Orange Hospital's nursing staff who are seeking emergency accommodation for families, often in an emergency situation where their child has been admitted to the hospital as the result of trauma. "Having someone like Liz as part of our volunteering team is a huge asset for us here at RMHC and we are very grateful," RMHC Executive Officer, Rebecca Walsh, said. Ms Noakes is part of a team of 100 volunteers (mostly from Orange) who have to date clocked up 81,608 volunteer hours at the Orange house. "Volunteering at RMHC Orange is unique in that it involves us needing overnight volunteers and we just couldn't support our families the way we do without people like Liz," Ms Walsh said. Since RMHC Orange opened six years ago, 188 families from Parkes have stayed at the house for a total of more than 1,300 nights.

