Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW have opened the brand new station up to visitors for the first time with the return of the annual open day. Kids had a go at extinguishing a simulator fire with a laser, checked out the fire engines, and saw just what happens if you add water to a cooking oil fire at the station on Saturday. It's a fun day out for families, but with a serious message from our Fire and Rescue crews too - especially as winter approaches. Safety is the number one priority, with Captain Craig Gibson reminding everyone on the day to make sure they have functioning smoke alarms at home. You can read more about legal requirements for smoke alarms, and information on buying and installing a smoke alarm, on the Fire and Rescue NSW website. He also recommended purchasing a fire blanket and keeping it handy. The leading cause of home fires in NSW is leaving cooking unattended. NSW Fire and Rescue advice is to "keep looking while cooking" and if a fire starts, immediately turn off the stove (if it's safe to do so) and use the lid to cover the flame. They advise you should use a fire blanket (or appropriate fire extinguisher, never water!) in the first few seconds if you are confident, then leave the room and call 000. Don't be tempted to lift the blanket as the fire may reignite. You can read their full cooking fire safety advice on the Fire and Rescue NSW website. Fire fighters also demonstrated how they can break open a door if needed, and how they assess and enter if a property is on fire. Fire and Rescue NSW does offer home safety visits where they can check your smoke alarms and talk to you about a fire escape plan in the event of a fire occurring - go to their website to find out more.

Fun and fire safety at 2022 Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW open day