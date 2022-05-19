volunteers week, community, theme

National Volunteer Week is a chance to recognise volunteers' vital work and say thank you. This year's theme is 'Better Together' as we celebrate the power of volunteering to bring people together, build communities and create a better society for everyone. There are millions of people every year who support communities across the country. In 2020, over five million people (a quarter of Australians) volunteered through an organisation. "Volunteers are a vital part of the nation's workforce. Volunteers play essential roles in aged, disability and palliative care and in mental health and community services," Volunteering Australia chair, Professor Michael E. Drew, said. "Volunteers are central to emergency response, recovery and resilience-building. Volunteers are the backbone of community sport. "Communities with active volunteers have strong social capital and are more resilient when crises hit," he said. Volunteering contributes significantly to Australian life, including the social and economic functions that support Australia's productivity performance and the well-being of Australians. Volunteers add significant value to the Australian economy, with the most recent official estimate valuing the annual contributions of volunteers in non-profit institutions at $17.3 billion. However, this figure likely underestimates the broader economic value of volunteering. For example, this valuation does not account for the preventive health and well-being benefits of volunteering through its facilitation of community and social connection. These roles are supported by the efforts of 3.6 million volunteers in Australian charities. "Volunteering Australia is passionate about the value of volunteering and its power to support communities and improve our health and well-being," Professor Drew said. "If we care about the nation's mental health and the resilience of communities, we need to care about sustaining volunteering. I encourage everyone to join us in celebrating their significant contribution."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/3b4819b3-09c7-471a-9fd0-14d850ebc2b3.jpg/r0_120_5598_3283_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

National Volunteer Week | The better together idea

Happy to help: Nearly a third of Australians (over 6.5 million people) volunteered informally in the community in the year 2020. Photo: Shutterstock National Volunteer Week is a chance to recognise volunteers' vital work and say thank you. This year's theme is 'Better Together' as we celebrate the power of volunteering to bring people together, build communities and create a better society for everyone. There are millions of people every year who support communities across the country. In 2020, over five million people (a quarter of Australians) volunteered through an organisation. If we care about the nation's mental health and the resilience of communities, we need to care about sustaining volunteering. Professor Michael E. Drew, chair, Volunteering Australia "Volunteers are a vital part of the nation's workforce. Volunteers play essential roles in aged, disability and palliative care and in mental health and community services," Volunteering Australia chair, Professor Michael E. Drew, said. "Volunteers are central to emergency response, recovery and resilience-building. Volunteers are the backbone of community sport. "Communities with active volunteers have strong social capital and are more resilient when crises hit," he said. THANK YOU: Professor Michael E Drew says a heartfelt thank you to the millions of people who volunteer in Australia each year. Photo: Supplied Volunteering contributes significantly to Australian life, including the social and economic functions that support Australia's productivity performance and the well-being of Australians. Volunteers add significant value to the Australian economy, with the most recent official estimate valuing the annual contributions of volunteers in non-profit institutions at $17.3 billion. However, this figure likely underestimates the broader economic value of volunteering. For example, this valuation does not account for the preventive health and well-being benefits of volunteering through its facilitation of community and social connection. These roles are supported by the efforts of 3.6 million volunteers in Australian charities. "Volunteering Australia is passionate about the value of volunteering and its power to support communities and improve our health and well-being," Professor Drew said.

"If we care about the nation's mental health and the resilience of communities, we need to care about sustaining volunteering. I encourage everyone to join us in celebrating their significant contribution." SHARE