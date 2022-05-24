Total overhaul for iconic Parkes CBD hotel

news, local-news,

One of Parkes' iconic CBD hotels is about to undergo a transformation. You might have noticed there was work being done on the outside of the Commercial Hotel - on its Clarinda Street corner - as it disappeared behind scaffolding earlier this year. But the exterior painting and rendering are just the tip of what's happening and set to happen indoors, says project manager Reg Henderson for John Parsons Hotels. "We have demolished all the rooms and we are now in the set-out phase," he said. "We have replaced all the old electrics. "We have re-established the verandah and a new outdoor dining area, and hopefully in about six weeks we will begin the full fit-out of the accommodation upstairs." The work is going to transform the pub, which they believe dates back to the 1940s, into a venue that better meets today's expectations, Reg says. That includes every room upstairs having its own en suite, a new kitchen, two new dining areas and an indoor / outdoor dining and bar area. The public bar itself will be the last area to receive a facelift, it's set to close in late June or early July, and when it's all done the downstairs area will be transformed. That's not to say they're going to leave their regulars behind: it's all being done with a view to maintaining the beautiful historic features of the property. "It's going to be a full service opportunity," Reg said. "Accommodation supported by the food and beverage offering within the hotel itself - and it's a non-gaming hotel. "There will be modern Australian cuisine, served in the same tradition of the hotel, a brand new gourmet pizza kitchen, outdoor garden bar with full service of craft beer as well as local favourites." While the past two years have been nothing if not tough on the hospitality industry, Reg says the group recognises that Parkes is a great place to develop. "We recognise Parkes as being a growth town," he said. Once the Commercial is able to reopen - they're hoping for August ready for Spring and Summer visitation - they'll be commencing works at the Railway Hotel with a focus on the Hart Bar.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/8c50a265-be00-4deb-81e3-e3b2fc16df39.png/r204_0_2372_1225_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Total overhaul for iconic Parkes CBD hotel