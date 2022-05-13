"Smashed" tour to visit Parkes with big message for young teens

news, local-news,

Smashed Live, the global education program dedicated to reducing underage alcohol consumption is heading to Parkes High School to help teens avoid risky behaviours and better understand the dangers of drinking underage. The program will visit schools in Forbes, Parkes and Canowindra this coming week. The program is designed to enable young people to explore the dangers and consequences of underage drinking and to equip them with the facts, skills and confidence to make responsible choices and foster informed attitudes that reduce alcohol-related harm among teens. Launched in Australia in 2018, it has reached more than 120,000 students, with 687 performances across 553 schools. "The Smashed program has been and continues to be an incredibly effective way of connecting with young people around the risks of underage drinking and alcohol misuse". "The live program has resonated really successfully with students and the online extension of the program enables us to continue this conversation but on a much bigger scale," Gibber Australia CEO Tim Watt says. "Smashed is now empowering young people with the necessary skills and knowledge to make healthy life choices around alcohol, throughout Australia." Post-performance evaluation of students confirms that 95 per cent have been able to accurately identify the key dangers and risks associated with underage drinking after taking part in the Smashed program. The live course is linked to state health and physical education curricula for the age group, targeted to year 8 and 9 students and is delivered via schools or the online program can be completed by individuals in their own time. Australian Secondary Principals' Association President Andrew Pierpoint encourages all schools and students to take part in the Smashed program. Smashed is being provided free to Australian schools because of support from international drinks producer Diageo. The program is part of its ongoing commitment and preventative measures to reduce alcohol-related harm including from underage drinking, with a target to reach 750,000 people in Australia through the Smashed program by 2030. For more information on The Smashed Project, visit www.smashedproject.org

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/ff889e5d-84a4-40b8-8873-6f390af65abd.jpg/r0_151_3000_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

"Smashed" tour to visit Parkes with big message for young teens