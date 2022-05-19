Law Week, Peter Williams, RMB Matthew Williams Lawyers, local business, legal, lawyers

The practice helping to make a difference

THINK LOCAL: Peter Martin, Lawyer and partner at the Parkes branch of RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers. Photo: Supplied When you think about the law and more so lawyers in the Central West region, it is important to find a firm that stands out from the crowd in terms of tenure and loyalty to the region that it lies within and supports. As the largest regional-based law firm in NSW, RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers has the expertise, and also the efficiencies that provide a better outcome and better experience for their clients. RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers has been part of the local community since 1891, and lawyer and partner, Peter Martin said it was something to be proud of. "We have our merged firm where we now have expertise in many areas of the law," he said. "From accredited specialists in compensation, in business law, property law, and also family law, this allows us to best meet the needs of our clients." TOP TALENT: Lawyer for RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers Forbes Office, Eden-Monique Hull. Photo: Supplied RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers provide a range of services including conveyancing, compensation for injured clients, business planning and advice, estate planning (will making), estate procedures after death, all forms of litigation, as well as court representation in criminal matters.

Running from May 16 to 22, Law Week allows firms to be on display, providing an insight into the work they perform and access to law firms themselves.

No matter what the legal issue, RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers provides friendly, experienced solicitors and staff, offering realistic, comprehensive advice and assistance in resolving legal matters. With four offices across the region located in Condobolin Forbes, Lake Cargelligo and Parkes, Mr Martin said they were well equipped to look after local legal needs. "Our core proposition is to take care of our client's legal concerns in a manner that is quick, affordable and as straightforward as possible," he said. For more information or to book a consultation, you can contact any of their offices, or visit the RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers website at www.rmblawyers.com.au

