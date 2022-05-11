Parkes Tennis girls are acing it

sport, local-sport,

With The Ace This week it's time to celebrate our girls at Parkes Tennis. Maddy McCormick who is part of Parkes Tennis coaching team as well as captain of the current Parkes High School and 2021 Western Teams has been selected to the TennisNSW Youth Advisory Group for 2022/23. 12 people between 15-21yrs from across NSW will be part of a group providing key insights on strategic priorities for TennisNSW in the year ahead. Congratulations Maddy! Ella McColl has been selected in the Central West 14 and under team for the TennisNSW State Teams championships in Gosford May 21/22. Ella has been working hard this year to develop her game and has been a consistent performer at Central West events in 2022. Well done Ella! Anna Orr finished her week in Sydney as part of the Western Primary Schools team at the NSW PSSA Carnival on a high when she received the team's Western Medal for her best efforts, support and encouragement to team mates, sportsmanship and improvement on court throughout the carnival. Nice work Anna! Locally and the ladies on Monday night enjoyed their social doubles. Ella McColl and Stacey Townsend had three victories and took the 'chocolates' from Round 2. Tuesday night mixed teams and newcomers The Match-ups showed they will be a real threat to the top of the leaderboard this comp with a 5 sets to 1 win against The Scrapers. Three of the six sets went down to the wire with Line 1 Charlie Goodsell scoring a close 6/5 win over Andrew Robertson. The Agitators were without their star player this week but battled on regardless when they played Smashes and scored a 4 sets to 2 win. The new addition Lance Denny will be a nice addition to comp tennis this term and he scored a 6/3 win in his singles over Kaitlyn Stevenson. One Hit Wonders and Arndell's Aces always have a tough battle. So nice to see Bec Kiley back on court. Bec was one of our leading juniors 10+ years ago so it's great for her to be out belting the ball once again and she helped One Hit wonders to a 24/23 games win after sets were locked a 3 apiece. Parkes High Open teams are playing Dunedoo High this week in both boys and girls Rd 2 matches (weather pending). Both teams will be expected to cruise through this round and then take on the tough Bathurst High and Orange High respectively in the third round.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/3f385a6d-0f4e-4756-9b38-eaca12647a80.png/r0_73_1717_1043_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Parkes Tennis girls are acing it