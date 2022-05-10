sport, local-sport,

Major Singles In the "Battle of the McPhees" Eddie had the better of the early ends and was leading Gary 9 - 1 after six ends. Gary won the next two ends but the comeback was short lived and Eddie took control of the match and advanced to the next round with a win, 25 - 14. Major Pairs Championship On Saturday, April 30 Warwick Parker and Tom Furey had a match against Martin Tighe and Jo Simpson. Martin and Jo were in the match up to the sixteenth end but then Warwick and Tom took control and ran out winners 31 - 11. On Saturday four games of Major Pairs were played. Brian Townsend and John Wright took on Col Miller and Bernie Mitchell. After seven ends Col and Bernie were leading 13 - 1, however by the seventeenth end scores were level at 16 all. On the next end Brian and John scored two shots and, with three ends to play, took the lead for the first time in the match and went on to win the match 21 - 18. In another close match Warwick and Chris Parker were drawn against Daryll McKeller and Ron Hornery. Daryll and Ron won the first two ends but scores were level at 6 all after five ends. Scores remained close and with six ends to play were still level at seventeen all. Warwick and Chris won the next four ends to lead 23 - 17 and, although they lost the last two ends, they hung on for a 23 - 20 win. The match between Gary McPhee and Guy Ellery and the McPhee brothers, Eddie and Peter, ended in a win for Gary and Guy 30 - 20.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/5f8d40a8-6d7f-4c83-9610-5b55a4764d54.JPG/r0_451_3681_2531_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bowls singles and pairs titles underway