On Wednesday, May 4 Social Bowls took place at the Railway Club. Winners were Chris Dunn and Jan Griffith 16+19. Runners up were Mick Dunn and Blake Strudwick with 15+13. Marble 14 came out and the Margins were 2, 4, 10, 13 and 19. Next week's Jackpot is $269.00 On Saturday, May 7 winners were Kev Hynds and Alan Curteis winning 17+12. Runners up were Junior Thorne and Alan Affleck winning 16+8. On Sunday, May 8 we had Area Pennants where Railway Team A took on Railway Team B with Team B proving too strong winning 77 to 69. This week we had social bowls on Wednesday, May 11. There will be more social bowls on Saturday, May 13 from 1pm and Area pennants on Sunday, May 15 at 11am. We have two teams representing the Club this weekend in Dubbo in the Zone 4 Over 40's Pairs, we wish them the best of luck. Anyone wishing to catch the bus to Peak Hill for Presidents Day on Saturday 21st May please let Lewi know asap.

Railway bowlers off to Dubbo