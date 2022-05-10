Que Club receives a timely reminder from McGrath breast cancer nurse

news, local-news,

You may have purchased a virtual pink seat at the last couple of Ashes Pink Tests to help support the McGrath Breast Care Nurses. It was all a bit of fun seeing your name appear on a virtual seat, and it was a 'feel good' moment knowing that Jane McGrath's legacy is still doing wonderful work. Our QUE members were given more than a virtual tour at our May business meeting. We were delighted to have our local McGrath Breast Care Nurse, Dianne Green, bringing us up to date on this amazing Foundation. During Dianne's time working as a community nurse for Parkes Health Service, she recognised a need in the Parkes area for a nurse to have education specifically in breast cancer, so she took on a course of study and achieved a Graduate Certificate in Breast Cancer. With that qualification under her belt, she applied to become a McGrath Breast Care Nurse after the area was successful in gaining a McGrath Funded Breast Nurse position. This position initially started with 3 days a week in 2011. Three years later the local need had grown, and she moved to four days a week. In her ninth year on the job, she became full time in this field. Whilst working she also continued her research and study and graduated with a Masters in Breast Cancer. Dianne's work includes patients in Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin Trundle, Tullamore, Tottenham and Peak Hill. The youngest patient she has supported was just 25 years of age and the oldest 92. Although breast cancer in men isn't as common, Dianne has had male patients in her care. With Australian breast cancer statistics indicating that 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, members asked Dianne lots of questions including survival rates, treatments, and risks. The good news is that survival rates are continually improving due to the ongoing treatment changes such as targeted therapy treatments and early detection. To answer the questions on how to check our breasts and what does a lump feel like, Dianne demonstrated using fake breasts which each contained five lumps. Members reported that it was quite difficult to find them all, some lumps were obvious but others were well hidden. Parkes and district is extremely lucky to have access to Dianne's expertise and qualifications in this very important area of our health. Without the McGrath Foundation fully funding Dianne's position we would not have the support of a Breast Care Nurse. Dianne stated, "I am very honoured to be one of the current 177 McGrath Breast Care Nurses and it is a privilege to care for and support breast cancer patients and their families within our community." If you are interested in community service and would like to "join the QUE" just contact the Club at parkesqueclub@gmail.com and follow us on Facebook.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/cb6977d1-2695-48d3-89ea-c5fc8e0bcb65.jpg/r0_1120_1949_2221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg