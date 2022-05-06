Parkes CBD improvements to continue with another $499,000 in funding

news, local-news,

Transformation of Parkes' central business district is set to continue following a successful application for $499,930 in grant funding through the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program. Mayor Ken Keith OAM says the council has already done a lot of work to improve the look and feel of the central business district to make it a more vibrant and welcoming precinct, and he welcomed the funding announcement. Work has been ongoing since 2018 when Parkes received funding for main street revitalisation and multipurpose centre in Cooke Park. "The CBD is the community's most important meeting space - it's where locals and visitors come to shop, eat and drink, attend events and utilise community facilities on a daily basis," he said. "This next stage of works will focus on activating the southern end of Clarinda Street, including converting the vacant block beside the Hong Loch Chinese Restaurant into an open-air plaza for public space and improving pedestrian connectivity between Clarinda and Welcome streets." The works will include surface levelling and sealing, drainage works and landscaping, as well as the installation of new bollards, street furniture and festoon lighting, which will help activate the public space, day and night. This funding will also allow the council to construct two additional dining platforms, similar to those currently situated beside Bella's Restaurant and Packed Cones Gelato, which will be leased to local businesses to help them accommodate alfresco dining. "Outdoor dining is more important than ever as we adjust to the 'new normal' way of life with COVID-19," Cr Keith said. "The hospitality sector across NSW has seen a sharp increase in consumer demand for alfresco dining due to public health and safety considerations."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/95d605ae-33f8-4a7e-bd89-6da6764e0942_rotated_270.jpg/r0_557_3024_2266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Parkes CBD improvements to continue with another $499,000 in funding