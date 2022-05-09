Welcome here: the small sign with big message at Parkes police station

news, local-news,

It's only a small sign, but it has a big message. Parkes police have just fixed a Welcome Here project sticker to their front door, delivered by Assistant Commissioner Gelina Talbot - Commander Transformation and Delivery NSW Police and current corporate sponsor Sexuality, Gender Diversity and Intersex. Assistant Commissioner Talbot visited the Parkes station on Thursday, the final stop on a regional tour. She spoke with officers before officially handing over the Welcome Here signage, and affixing it to the front door. Parkes' Chief Inspector Scott Rayner says it's not a big sign, but he hopes the message is clear that Parkes police station is an inclusive space for the LGBTIQ community. "People should feel comfortable to come here if they are in need of assistance," he said. "These stickers are going up one by one to let people know that policing, like any other business, is tolerant, understanding and promotes inclusiveness." At a similar event in Orange Assistant Commissioner Gelina Talbot told our colleagues at the Central Western Daily it was about awareness in regional and rural NSW. "I want anyone who is worried or in fear of their own safety, that when they see that sticker, we are here to protect them, but that's for all police stations," she said. "It's about an awareness across regional and rural NSW. We have a lot of services in Sydney, but it's important that police know there are other services out here and we are promoting the safety of the LGBTQI+ community." She said back in the 1990s, a group known as ACON, came up with a safety program, focused around making sure people from LGBTQIA+ backgrounds knew they could go into any business or any location if they didn't feel safe and it would be a safe place for them. The Welcome Here program is a revamp of that. "Anyone who doesn't feel safe from the LGBTIQ+ community can come here and know they would be protected," Assistant Commissioner Talbot said. "After we put the sticker on, I get to speak with all the police here and really explain the purpose of Welcome Here and why we do it." You can find out more at welcomehere.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/18e5be84-3b26-4fac-98e6-52b3b52cc355.jpeg/r0_419_585_750_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Welcome here: the small sign with big message at Parkes police station