The first group of cyclists has embarked on a three-day tour of Parkes, Forbes and Eugowra - and Nicole Moroney from Central West Tours hopes these riders will be the first of many to explore our district this way. "We want this to be the launch of cycling in Parkes," Nicole said as the group hit the bike path from the Henry Parkes Visitor Information Centre on Friday morning. "This is our first Parkes tour and it's very exciting." The routes are carefully mapped along quiet country roads by Jo Schwerdfeger, who's done a lot of cycle touring in Europe, and there's also a huge tourism component. This tour included an afternoon seeing Forbes with a visit to Ben Hall's grave and other sites, enjoying lunch and dinner locally. On Sunday they go on to Eugowra to see the murals, visit Escort Rock, and hear from Ron Hay about local industry. "We've got some really, really scenic riding from Eugowra back through forested areas - through two ranges - to sneak us back into Parkes," Nicole said. Central West Tours is a Cowra-based business - you can read more about their launch here - and Nicole says this is all about giving visitors an experience of our region - both its natural environment and its people and heritage. They use local accommodation and local dining everywhere they go - they don't bring anything in. The bike tours are eco-certified - the second business in the central west to achieve that certification - and riders can bring their own bike or use one of the company's.

Cycle tourism launches in Parkes with three-day tour of area