We'd like to extend a very warm Parkes welcome to our newest Probationary Constable Simone Merrick. Constable Merrick has just had her first week on the beat in Parkes, and while the weather has turned a bit cool she says the people have been anything but. "I've enjoyed meeting the other staff and members of the public," she said on Friday. "People are very welcoming, everyone has been lovely." Con. Merrick comes from Greystanes in Western Sydney, so this is not only her first posting but her first move to a country area. She completed the first part of her police training online, and has been in the Academy at Goulburn for the past four months. Con. Merrick studied forensic science at university before joining the police force - and her long-term goal is that she can use that in her work to help community members. Chief Inspector Scott Rayner says his message to all officers joining the Parkes station - 26 at full strength - is that policing in a country town is very much about community engagement, and being involved in our local community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/05ff1f22-4e60-4afe-85f9-1b892d8762ca.JPG/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Parkes police welcome new constable