In round one, Peak Hill Roosters travelled to Orange and knocked off the Warriors 28-24. And while it might be early in the season, they showed their quality once again to defeat title contenders, Canowindra Tigers, 24-22 at Peak Hill on Sunday. "We were happy as, it was a good win, I think we just really wanted it," captain-coach Blaize Fuller said. "We just never gave up and dug deep. We got a bit tired there but no one really put their head down. "The boys are feeling confident, we're really just looking forward to the rest of the season - confidence is high." In a see-sawing affair, Mitch Hutchings was the hero at the end of the game. According to Fuller, Peak Hill scored first before Canowindra hit back with two tries. The Roosters then went ahead by two tries before the Tigers evened up proceedings. With two minutes to go, Mitch Hutchings stepped up for a penalty goal '15-20 metres in from touch' and slotted the opportunity to win the game for Peak Hill. Canowindra coach Kevin Grimshaw believed Peak Hill more than deserved the win. "They were too good, I was very impressed with them," he said. "They controlled the ball well, kicked good, chased hard and turned us around a bit - when they had the footy they ran pretty hard. "They deserved it, we weren't in the hunt really even though it got back to 22-all but it would've been an injustice if they were beaten because they were the better team on the day. "We've got to improve on our ball control and mistakes." After evaluating results from both rounds, Grimshaw says the new make up of the competition is making it a quality one. "It's a pretty strong comp this year overall," he said. "Looking at what's going on, CSU, Peak Hill and Orange will be competitive. It's great for the competition, we'll take a lot out of the defeat but taking nothing away from Peak Hill either." Woodbridge Cup also announced their representative men's team to play against George Tooke Shield at Canowindra on May 14. Blaize Fuller, Cameron Nolan and Chad Hartin have all been selected from Peak Hill while Canowindra's Jayden Brown, Jonico Hardwick and Lewis Dwyer will be a part of the side.

